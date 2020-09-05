Pittsburgh Steelers Release Veteran Wide Receiver

Over the last 24 hours, hundreds of NFL players received some tough news from their respective teams.

As NFL teams make the final decisions on their 53-man rosters, that means hundreds of player will be released. It’s a tough weekend for the players and the coaching staffs that have to make these choices.

Every season there are a few surprising decisions made. On Saturday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made one such decision.

The Steelers released veteran wide receiver Ryan Switzer. Although he’s battled injuries during his short career, Switzer emerged as one of Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets in 2018.

His prowess on special teams also suggested he would make the roster heading into 2020. Unfortunately, an ankle injury suffered late in training camp spelled the end for the former North Carolina star.

The #Steelers' cuts include QB Paxton Lynch, RB Kerrith White Jr., RB Trey Edmunds and WR Ryan Switzer. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2020

Switzer emerged as a legitimate option for the Steelers during the 2018 season. He racked up 36 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown and added value on special teams as well.

However, he struggled with injuries heading into thee 2019 season and saw the field in just nine games.

Rookie wide receiver Diontae Johnson emerged the team’s best kick returner in 2019. After Johnson wrapped up the punt return job, that likely spelled the end for Switzer in Pittsburgh.

Big Ben showed an affinity for Switzer, so it’s possible he comes back at some point during the 2020 season – unless he’s snatched up elsewhere.