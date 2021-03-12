Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to find a replacement at center following Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement earlier this off-season. It appears help is on the way.

The Steelers have reportedly signed guard/center B.J. Finney, per a report from ESPN Steelers insider Brooke Pryor. The veteran offensive lineman should contend for Pittsburgh’s starting center position.

“BJ Finney is indeed signing with the Steelers, per league source,” Pryor tweeted on Friday. “Steelers bring back a versatile G/C who spent four seasons in Pittsburgh. He could be in play to replace Maurkice Pouncey at center.”

Finney spent the first four years of his NFL career in Pittsburgh, spanning from 2016 to 2019. During the 2020 season, he had stops with both the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks. He’ll provide some depth for the Steelers and could even contend for the starting center position this upcoming season.

BJ Finney is indeed signing with the Steelers, per league source. Steelers bring back a versatile G/C who spent four seasons in Pittsburgh. He could be in play to replace Maurkice Pouncey at center. @gerrydulac on it first. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 12, 2021

The Steelers probably aren’t done revamping their offensive line. This could be the first of several new offensive line acquisitions the organization makes this off-season. Several of those acquisitions will probably take place in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh will select 24th overall in the first round of the upcoming draft. It’s almost inevitable the organization utilizes the pick on an offensive tackle, which is arguable the biggest position of need for the Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger returning for one more year, he needs as much offensive line protection he can get.

The Steelers started adding offensive line depth on Friday by signing B.J. Finney.