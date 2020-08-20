Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Former Clemson WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding former Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to the roster, per reports.

McCloud was a sixth-round pick for Buffalo out of Clemson in 2018. He appeared in 10 games (one start) and was used as a kickoff and punt returner as well as a wide receiver. For the season, McCloud caught five passes for 36 yards while also returning four punts for 20 yards and one kickoff for 18 yards.

Last fall, McCloud returned 10 punts for 82 yards and eight kickoffs for 174 yards for the Panthers. He did not catch a pass and was waived in October.

McCloud re-signed with the Bills in the middle of the 2019 season but did not appear in any games and was eventually waived in late July.

The #Steelers are signing WR Ray-Ray McCloud, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 20, 2020

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound McCloud will have a hard time cracking the Steelers’ depth chart at wide receiver, where JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Diontae Johnson are penciled in as starters.

Rookie Chase Claypool has turned heads in training camp, and Pittsburgh also has veteran slot man Ryan Switzer and McCloud’s college teammate Deon Cain in the mix.

Where the speedy McCloud could help is as a return man, which is where he’s been most utilized anyway during his first two years in the NFL.