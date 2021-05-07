The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a veteran addition to their secondary unit heading into the 2021 season.

In a release from the team’s official Twitter account, the organization announced the free agency signing of fifth-year NFL safety Arthur Maulet on a one-year contract.

We have signed S Arthur Maulet to a one-year deal. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/B0hTW42AYG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 7, 2021

After going undrafted in 2017, Maulet, a New Orleans native, was signed by the Saints prior to the start of his rookie season. Splitting time with New Orleans and Indianapolis on both active and practice rosters, the former Memphis standout played in 12 games (one start) through his first two years in the NFL.

His significant contributions didn’t begin until he joined the New York Jets roster in 2019. Over the past two seasons with the franchise, Maulet notched 67 tackles and two interceptions through 11 starts. This past season, he logged 11 total appearances for the Jets after missing the first five weeks with a groin injury.

As of right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set at the starting safety position with two-time All-Pro FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and three-year starting SS Terrell Edmunds.

That being said, Maulet will certainly help fill out some depth in the secondary unit. In addition to this free-agent signing, the Steelers will also add seventh-round pick Tre Norwood, a standout safety out of Oklahoma, and former Detroit Lions reserve Miles Killebrew to the roster in 2021.