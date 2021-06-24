Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Five-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a shocking announcement as the team released veteran offensive lineman David DeCastro.

Immediately after the news, the Steelers were reportedly closing in on a new deal with a veteran offensive lineman. NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport revealed the Steelers are in discussions with veteran guard Trai Turner on a potential deal.

“A potential David DeCastro replacement could be on the way: Source said the Steelers are having talks with free agent G Trai Turner,” he said. “No deal yet. But he did visit recently and proclaimed himself 100% healthy.”

Well, that deal was finalized just a few hours later. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Trai Turner signed a one-year deal with the Steelers tonight.

Former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2021

Pittsburgh desperately needed to land Turner – or another quality guard – in free agency before the 2021 season started. The team has just one returning starting offensive lineman from the 2020 season: Chukwuma Okorafor.

With Turner in the fold, there is a veteran presence that can fill the void left by the exit of DeCastro and star center Maurkice Pouncey.

Turner is just 28 years old, but has proved he’s one of the best guards in the league.