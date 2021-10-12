Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

Anthony Miller has been a pretty productive player since entering the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 2018. Now, he’s set to join his third team in four months, with the Pittsburgh Steelers ready to add him to the team.

Miller was reportedly set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, when the Steelers brought him in for a physical. He’ll now head to the more competitive Steelers, with the potential of moving up to the 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh is down one key wide receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, leaving the onus to Diontae Johnson, James Washington, and Chase Claypool. Miller could be a very solid fourth option for Ben Roethlisberger.

The veteran was traded from the Bears to the Houston Texans over the summer. In two games with Houston, he caught five passes for 23 yards and a touchdown before being released.

Steelers are signing veteran receiver Anthony Miller and defensive lineman Isaiah Mack to their practice squad. Miller was traded from Chicago to Houston earlier this year, then released. He's a former second-round pick. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) October 12, 2021

Miller went over 400 yards in each of his three seasons with the Bears. As a rookie, he caught a career high seven touchdown passes. His most productive year in terms of yardage came the following season, 2019, when he caught 52 passes for 656 yards.

The Steelers are averaging 246 passing yards per game this season, good for 19th in the NFL this season. They’re scoring just 18.8 points though, narrowly avoiding the bottom five in the entire league.

At 2-3, the Steelers find themselves in the AFC North basement, with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals all looking like potential playoff teams this year.

[Dale Lolley]