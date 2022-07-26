Pittsburgh Steelers Star Injured In Bicycle Accident

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not be available for the start of training camp after an unfortunate accident.

According to Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin, Fitzpatrick was on vacation recently when he fell off a bicycle, injuring his wrist.

Fortunately, the issue isn't serious, but the soreness and discomfort is enough for the team to play it safe for now.

Fitzpatrick, who made back-to-back Pro Bowls and earned consecutive first team All-Pro honors in 2019 and 2020, signed a four-year extension worth over $73 million with the Steelers this offseason.

The former Miami Dolphins first-round pick tallied a career-high 124 tackles, along with two interceptions and seven passes defensed in 2021.

Fitzpatrick has been quite durable thus far in the NFL, missing only one regular season game in four seasons. Hopefully he has a quick bounce back from his wrist issue now, and thankfully he didn't suffer any worse damage falling off the bike.