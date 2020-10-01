Steelers Player Has Brutally Honest Message For The NFL

The NFL had no choice but to postpone this weekend’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game. Unfortunately though, it puts Pittsburgh in an unfair spot despite the fact that it didn’t suffer a COVID-19 outbreak.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward isn’t thrilled with the NFL’s decision in large part because he has no clue how their schedule will look now. He showed his displeasure on social media, tweeting “Man is this a bye week or not?”

Well, Heyward wasn’t the only player on Pittsburgh’s roster to voice his frustration on Twitter. This afternoon, Eric Ebron shared a brutally honest message for the NFL.

“I’m confused on how this became our problem,” Ebron wrote on Twitter. “My son’s birthday party was bye week now i’m missing his birthday and bad enough I don’t even see my kids. S**t sucks.”

im confused on how this became our problem.. my sons birthday party was bye week now i’m missing his birthday & bad enough I don’t even see my kids. shit sucks. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) October 1, 2020

Mike Tomlin also commented on this situation, as he was asked if he thought the league made the right call by postponing his team’s game.

“My opinion does not matter,” Tomlin said. “We take marching orders from the national football league. We understand that they’re acting in our collective best interest. I have a great deal of comfort in that.”

Tomlin is right: the Pittsburgh Steelers have to follow orders from the NFL when it comes to stuff like this. Most coaches and players knew they were entering uncharted territory this season since they’re playing during a pandemic.

All the Steelers can hope for at this point is an updated schedule from the league in the coming days.

