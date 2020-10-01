Mike Tomlin Has Blunt Response To His Team’s New Schedule

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Tennessee Titans facilities, the NFL postponed their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. As a result, Mike Tomlin and his Steelers now have a forced bye before 13 straight weeks of football.

But if Tomlin is bothered at all by the unexpected change, he’s not letting anyone else know it. Speaking to the media today, Tomlin was asked how it feels to play 13 straight weeks.

In his typical, straightforward fashion, he made it clear that he’s focused on the next game. “We do not care,” Tomlin said in response.

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will now come out of their premature bye in Week 5, where the Philadelphia Eagles await. It is unclear when the game against the Titans will be played, though some have suggested that it should be moved to Week 7, the Titans existing bye week, with the Steelers’ scheduled game against the Ravens pushed back to Week 8. Both AFC North teams have their byes scheduled that week.

Of course, that’s if the Titans manage to get their COVID-19 outbreak under control.

Tomlin on playing 13 straight weeks: "We do not care." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 1, 2020

The NFL made a huge mistake by not adding an extra bye into the 2020 season in the event of an outbreak. By sitting on their hands, the NFL has allowed Tennessee’s inability to keep things under control could have a domino effect throughout the league, if more games have to be rescheduled.

If the Titans can’t make it to their Week 5 game against Buffalo, things will get even more chaotic.

But for now we’re all in wait-and-see mode. Hopefully what’s going on in Tennessee turns out to be a one-off and everything goes on as normal down the stretch.

The NFL really hasn’t given us any alternative but to hope, at this point.

[Brooke Pryor]