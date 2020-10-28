Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Shoots Down Growing Trade Rumor

The Nov. 3 NFL Trade Deadline is fast approaching, with some teams already making moves ahead of next Tuesday. The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers could certainly make a move to improve their chances at a title, but the Cam Sutton trade rumors do not appear to be legit.

The 25-year old cornerback was taken by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has largely been a reserve player for the team, starting one game in each of his first two seasons, and none since. Still, he’s a pretty important and versatile player for Pittsburgh, filling in at a variety of positions on the defense.

In the team’s Week 7 win over the Cleveland Browns, he played a season-high 58-percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He is also a regular on special teams, playing in between 30 and 50-percent of the team’s snaps in each game this year.

On Tuesday night, Cam Sutton posted three very cryptic posts on his Instagram story. The first was blank with a “peace” sign emoji, followed by “Stay Tuned,” and an “Okay” emoji with the word “yessir.” Steelers fans wondered if this meant he was being traded by the team, a fairly reasonable question.

Some fairly cryptic posts in the Instagram story of #Steelers CB Cam Sutton tonight. Sutton is a unrestricted free agent after this season. pic.twitter.com/ncaslOtzPy — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 28, 2020

That is not the case, according to Pittsburgh Steelers writer Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. He says that the team has “ZERO intentions” of moving the fourth-year defensive back.

According to a source, the Steelers have ZERO intentions in trading Cam Sutton. So we can move on with our day. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) October 28, 2020

Sutton is on the final year of his rookie deal, and will be a free agent heading into 2021.

On the year, he has eight total tackles, an interception, a sack, and three passes defensed.

The 6-0 Steelers have a huge game this Sunday, on the road at their AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens. They have a chance to take a two game division lead against the team with the best record in the NFL last season. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

