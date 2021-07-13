5-Time Pro Bowler Reacts To Signing With Steelers

Offensive guard Trai Turner was coming off five straight Pro-Bowl seasons with Carolina before he was traded to the Chargers in 2020. Unfortunately, his string of solid seasons came to a halt as he battled through a groin injury that limited him to just nine contests with Los Angeles this past year.

As a result of this inconsistent season, Turner was released by the Chargers in March.

While 2020 didn’t live up to his expectations, the eighth-year NFL lineman is ready for a bounce-back year in 2021 — signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last month.

During an appearance with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Turner shared his thoughts heading into his first season with Pittsburgh.

He’s clearly thrilled about the fresh start.

“I’m feeling like myself,” Turner said. “I’m excited about the season. I’m ecstatic to get to Pittsburgh and just get to work. I just can’t wait, man. Last season was tough. It was different. It was one of those things where, you know, it was a lot of things that happened that I couldn’t control, but hey, it’s a new year, new beginning with a new team and I’m excited about it.”

The Steelers’ offensive line underwent a complete overhaul this offseason. With veterans Alejandro Villeneuve heading to Baltimore and Maurkice Pouncey retiring, Chukwuma Okorafor is the only returning starter on the front line. Pittsburgh released former starting right guard David DeCastro in order to make way for Turner last month.

With a new-look offensive front, the Steelers will kick off their season against the Buffalo Bills on Sep. 12.