Steelers Worked Out Son Of Former MLB All-Star

The 2021 season might be over for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the organization was busy at work on Thursday. According to a latest report, the Steelers worked out a prospective defensive back.

Pittsburgh conducted a workout with former Arkansas State defensive back Monshadrik “Money” Hunter this afternoon, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The son of former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter is currently a free agent.

Hunter has had a fairly productive career in the Canadian Football League over the last four seasons. He played in 14 games for the Montreal Alouettes in 2021, making 45 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Hunter previously played two seasons for the Edmonton Elks (formerly the Eskimos) after graduating from Arkansas State back in 2016. He’s still looking for his first big breakthrough in the NFL.

Hunter has had a few workouts with NFL teams over the past few weeks. On Jan. 11, he visited with the New England Patriots and a week prior to that, he worked out for the Arizona Cardinals.

He left both teams without a deal in place.

Hunter will have to hope that the Steelers saw something during his Thursday workout that will at least show he can be with the team in training camp this spring. Pittsburgh may already have a strong secondary, but depth is important, especially during the offseason.

The Steelers went 9-7-1 in 2021 and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.