On Monday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers squared off against the New York Giants in the first game of the 2020 season.

Ben Roethlisberger made his long-awaited return from elbow surgery nearly a full year after his 2018 season came to an abrupt end. After a slow start, the Steelers offense finally found its footing en route to a 26-16 win.

Unfortunately, the win came at great cost to the Steelers offensive line. Starting right tackle Zach Banner appeared to suffer a significant knee injury late in the contest.

On Tuesday night, Banner took to social media with a heartfelt message for fans. In the video, the first-time starter announced he will undergo surgery this week and start recovery ahead of the 2020 season.

Here’s his message.

Last night I showed I belong in this league. I’m very optimistic about the future, and excited to be back stronger and better next year.#HulkSmash pic.twitter.com/F1W2KcNgVW — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) September 15, 2020

Banner battled all offseason to claim the Steelers starting right tackle job. After playing mainly special teams for two seasons in Pittsburgh, he emerged as a key piece of the team’s offensive line.

Unfortunately, in his very first start for the team in his new role, he suffered a season-ending injury.

That wasn’t the only injury to Pittsburgh’s offensive line on Monday night. Right guard Stephen Wisniewski also suffered an injury that forced him to leave the game.

An update on his condition has not been released by the team nearly 24 hours after the game’s conclusion. Steelers fans have to hope it’s nothing too serious.