Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces Date For 2021 Game

Last season, the Hall of Fame Game did not take place due to COVID-19. Although things could change in the coming months, the NFL plans on hosting the annual preseason game this August.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that its plans for the 2020 season will carry over to 2021. That means we’ll get to see the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Dallas Cowboys.

“The 2021 game will be a meeting over a year in the making. Originally planned for the now-rescheduled 2020 Enshrinement Week, this year’s Hall of Fame Game will be the highly anticipated matchup between two of the league’s most storied franchises: the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys,” the Hall of Fame said in a statement.

This year’s meeting will mark the seventh time that Dallas and Pittsburgh make an appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, but it’ll be the first time they go head-to-head.

Ticket packages for the annual preseason game are already available.

The Hall of Fame Game is often thought of as the true kickoff to the NFL season. It’s like an appetizer for fans before they get to watch four weeks of preseason football and roughly four months of regular-season action.

Here’s to hoping this year’s Hall of Fame Game doesn’t get canceled.