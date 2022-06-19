Rashard Mendenhall Has Message: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 07: Rashard Mendenhall #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game on October 7, 2012 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Every so often, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall will make some noise on Twitter.

This afternoon, Mendenhall attempted to clarify his infamous fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLV. With the Steelers trailing, Mendenhall was hit in the backfield by two Green Bay Packers defenders and coughed up the rock.

Green Bay recovered and went on to win the game. Mendenhall is now trying to say that he didn't technically "fumble" the ball.

"I never fumbled that ball… #SBXLV My coaches would feel like assholes to say that I did, I never did," Mendenhall wrote. "I was SEPARATED from the ball, 4 yards into the backfield. That’s the RB equivalent of a strip-sack. There’s NOTHING I could’ve done about it. Respect my career. #Free34."

Whatever that bizarre explanation means, Pittsburgh fans aren't buying it.

A first-round pick out of Illinois in 2008, Mendenhall was injured during Pittsburgh's run to the Super Bowl as a rookie.

He wound up being the team's starter the next three seasons, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2009 and 2010.

Mendenhall even scored four touchdowns for the Steelers during the 2010 postseason. However, it is his fumbled in the Super Bowl that many fans still remember, and clearly, he does as well.