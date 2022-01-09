Ravens Veteran Shares His True Feelings On Ben Roethlisberger

If today was the final regular season game for Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback went out with a bang.

Roethlisberger threw for 244 yards and a touchdown, which gave the Steelers a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter. After the Baltimore Ravens sent it to overtime, Big Ben led his team on the game-winning field goal drive to secure a 16-13 victory.

The win, coupled with the Colts’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, means Pittsburgh is in the playoffs as long as Los Angeles and Las Vegas don’t tie each other tonight. If that’s the case, we’ll get at least one more game for Roethlisberger in a Steelers’ uniform.

After today’s rivalry matchup, veteran Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell paid respect to Roethlisberger in his postgame coments.

“He’s a Hall of Fame player for a reason,” Campbell said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “He’s a legend for making the plays in the critical moments. He’s a warrior. Much respect to him.”

Physically, Roethlisberger is not nearly the player he was in his prime. And should the Steelers make the playoffs, it is likely their stay won’t be a long one.

Still, the two-time Super Bowl-winning QB provided the fanbase with at least one more memory today before he calls it a career.