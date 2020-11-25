Ravens vs. Steelers Has A New Kickoff Time, TV Channel

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the NFL made an official decision on Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The decision was made after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens organization. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive, as did five other players and four staff members.

The NFL announced the Ravens-Steelers game would be moved to Sunday. However, the league did not announce a time and TV station for the contest.

Until now. On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL announced the game will take place at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

“The Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday, November 29, and will be broadcast nationally at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC,” the league announced.

In the first meeting between these two teams, the Steelers escaped with a 28-24 victory. Pittsburgh forced four turnovers from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson – and needed all four to win the game.

Baltimore racked up over 250 rushing yards against one of the league’s best rushing defenses up until that point. Now, the Ravens could be without two of the team’s best running backs in Dobbins and Ingram.

Lamar Jackson will need to step up – and avoid turnovers – if the Ravens want to win the second of two matchups between these two teams.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore kick off at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC.