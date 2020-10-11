The Spun

Referees In The Steelers vs. Eagles Game Are Getting Destroyed

photo of an nfl refereeDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles played one of the most-entertaining games of the NFL’s early window slate on Sunday. Unfortunately, that game has been clouded by some extremely questionable refereeing.

Pittsburgh is leading Philadelphia, 38-29, with less than three minutes to play. Chase Claypool has been a phenom all game, catching seven passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

While Claypool has been arguably the biggest story of the game, the poor officiating is next.

The referees have missed several big calls on Sunday afternoon, including one that led to an Eagles interception. Fans on both sides are not happy with the referees this afternoon.

The refs for the Eagles-Steelers game are now trending on social media, with basically everyone in agreement: They’ve been terrible.

“Every time the refs have blown their whistles in this game whether it be on the Steelers or Eagles, they’ve been absolutely horrendous calls,” one fan said.

The refs in this Steelers vs Eagles game have been horrendous. But it’s been horrendous both ways so it’s basically been even,” another fan added.

Hopefully this crew does a much better job next weekend.

Pittsburgh will improve to 4-0 on the season if it holds on today, while Philadelphia will drop to 1-3-1 on the year.


