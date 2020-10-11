Referees In The Steelers vs. Eagles Game Are Getting Destroyed

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles played one of the most-entertaining games of the NFL’s early window slate on Sunday. Unfortunately, that game has been clouded by some extremely questionable refereeing.

Pittsburgh is leading Philadelphia, 38-29, with less than three minutes to play. Chase Claypool has been a phenom all game, catching seven passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

While Claypool has been arguably the biggest story of the game, the poor officiating is next.

The referees have missed several big calls on Sunday afternoon, including one that led to an Eagles interception. Fans on both sides are not happy with the referees this afternoon.

At first I thought Ertz ran a different route than Wentz anticipated. But instead, Williams got away with illegal contact on Ertz, hitting him off his route which led to the INT. Pretty bad missed call by the refs. pic.twitter.com/rmsJUOrOYf — Patrick (@EaglesPMC) October 11, 2020

The refs for the Eagles-Steelers game are now trending on social media, with basically everyone in agreement: They’ve been terrible.

“Every time the refs have blown their whistles in this game whether it be on the Steelers or Eagles, they’ve been absolutely horrendous calls,” one fan said.

“The refs in this Steelers vs Eagles game have been horrendous. But it’s been horrendous both ways so it’s basically been even,” another fan added.

the refs in the steelers/eagles game getting ready this morning pic.twitter.com/SSegXyxPY7 — ego (@notmalkinego) October 11, 2020

Hopefully this crew does a much better job next weekend.

Pittsburgh will improve to 4-0 on the season if it holds on today, while Philadelphia will drop to 1-3-1 on the year.