Report: 1 NFL Coach Seen As Potential ‘Next Tony Romo’

The incredible success that Tony Romo has found in the NFL broadcast booth has networks scrambling to find the next great commentator. While some are looking at former players as “the next Tony Romo,” others think an NFL coach could take the mantle.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is seen as someone with a potential future in broadcasting. Tomlin has been the head coach in Pittsburgh since 2007 but is only 49 years old.

At his age, there’s no reason to believe that Tomlin will even be thinking about retirement any time soon. But with Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger only a couple of years (at most) away from retiring himself, the team could easily decide to go in a new direction when it happens.

And if Tomlin does find himself out of work after a season, and no suitable head coaching jobs to jump into, why wouldn’t he take a broadcasting job?

NEW MEDIA COLUMN: Could Mike Tomlin be the next Tony Romo? There are sports television executives who say Tomlin would be can't-miss if ever decided to head into broadcasting. The story: https://t.co/JtjkqtlRTD — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 21, 2021

Mike Tomlin got his start in coaching in 1995 as the receivers coach at VMI. Over the next few years, he would climb the college coaching ranks before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001.

While serving as the team’s defensive backs coach, the Buccaneers led the league in defense twice and won the Super Bowl in 2002.

Tomlin’s success in Tampa Bay earned him the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator job in 2006.

One year later, he was hired by the Steelers to replace legendary head coach Bill Cowher. The next year, he became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, beating Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

Mike Tomlin is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL. He would have instant credibility in the booth.

Is Mike Tomlin the next Tony Romo?