Report: 1 Potential Landing Spot Named For JuJu Smith-Schuster

Even though free agency is still over a month away, there’s at least one team that JuJu Smith-Schuster looks to be interested in.

Smith-Schuster is interested in joining the Chiefs, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. This isn’t a surprise since the Chiefs also offered him a contract last offseason.

“Now that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has retired, Smith-Schuster is interested in potentially joining the Chiefs again,” Wilson wrote. “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”

Last offseason, the Chiefs reportedly offered Smith-Schuster the same contract the Steelers did, but with more incentives. He would’ve had an $8M salary, plus $3M in incentives had he signed with Kansas City.

Instead, Smith-Schuster decided to sign with the Steelers for $8M and no incentives.

Even though he missed most of the regular season, he was still able to come back for the playoffs after suffering a dislocated shoulder. He wanted to be out there helping his teammates, especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as that was likely his final game.

If Smith-Schuster does leave the Steelers, that will leave a gaping hole in their receiving corps. Before he got hurt this season, he had 831 yards and nine touchdowns on 97 receptions in 2020.