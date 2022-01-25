The Spun

Report: 1 Potential Landing Spot Named For JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrating after catching a touchdown pass.BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 01: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Even though free agency is still over a month away, there’s at least one team that JuJu Smith-Schuster looks to be interested in.

Smith-Schuster is interested in joining the Chiefs, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. This isn’t a surprise since the Chiefs also offered him a contract last offseason.

“Now that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has retired, Smith-Schuster is interested in potentially joining the Chiefs again,” Wilson wrote. “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”

Last offseason, the Chiefs reportedly offered Smith-Schuster the same contract the Steelers did, but with more incentives. He would’ve had an $8M salary, plus $3M in incentives had he signed with Kansas City.

Instead, Smith-Schuster decided to sign with the Steelers for $8M and no incentives.

Even though he missed most of the regular season, he was still able to come back for the playoffs after suffering a dislocated shoulder. He wanted to be out there helping his teammates, especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as that was likely his final game.

If Smith-Schuster does leave the Steelers, that will leave a gaping hole in their receiving corps. Before he got hurt this season, he had 831 yards and nine touchdowns on 97 receptions in 2020.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.