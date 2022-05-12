Report: 'Safe To Assume' There's Bad Blood Between Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers waves to the crowd after his final game at Heinz Field where he defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

From the outside looking in, it appeared that Ben Roethlisberger had a nice sendoff in his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, that may not have been the case behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette held a rookie minicamp chat to discuss a plethora of topics regarding the Steelers.

One of the questions that Dulac received stated: "Is there bad blood between the Steelers and Big Ben with how his career ended. Was he ready to retire or was it a Troy type situation where he was forced into it?"

Dulac responded, "I would say it's very very safe to assume that."

That's a strong response from Dulac. It's also a surprising one considering Roethlisberger spent his entire NFL career with the Steelers.

If it's true that Roethlisberger was "forced" into retirement, that could be due to the clear decline in his athleticism and arm strength. In his final season in Pittsburgh, the two-time Super Bowl champion averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt.

Regardless of how this season played out, it would be a shame if the Steelers and Roethlisberger don't work out their differences. They spent too many years together to end things on a sour note.