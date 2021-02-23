Report: Ben Roethlisberger Met With Steelers President Today

Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out how they will handle quarterback Ben Roethlisberger moving forward.

Roethlisberger wants to be back with the Steelers in 2021, but reportedly there are some in the organization who don’t feel the same way. There’s also the matter of redoing the 38-year-old quarterback’s contract, which general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed is an issue during a recent media session.

Today, Roethlisberger may have taken an important step toward being the Steelers’ starting quarterback next season.

He met with team president Art Rooney II, and the meeting reportedly “went well.”

Navigating the end of a quarterback’s tenure is never easy when the player is a franchise legend like Roethlisberger. We’ve seen this situation play out a number of times recently, with Drew Brees, Eli Manning and Philip Rivers.

Physically, Roethlisberger looked pretty broken down by the end of the 2020 season. He might not be a great option to be Pittsburgh’s starting QB in 2021, but he still could be better than any alternatives.

In the coming weeks, we should be able to get a better understanding for what the Steelers will do with Big Ben moving forward.