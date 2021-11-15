Report: Dwayne Haskins Was Checking His Phone During Warmups

Amidst questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation, a report emerged about Dwayne Haskins‘ actions while warming up before Sunday’s game against the the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers backup wasn’t exactly preparing his best before the home match-up with the winless Lions. Haskins was reportedly seen throwing “lousy passes” and checking his phone while he was supposed to be warming up.

“Mason Rudolph has had 4 years to show who he is. Dwayne Haskins, ostensibly one play from his 1st game action yesterday, spent warm-ups throwing lousy passes & checking his phone. Ben Roethlisberger may not be who he once was, but there’s a reason he’s your QB, Steelers fans,” Kinkhabwala wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

With usual starter Ben Roethlisberger sidelined because of a positive COVID-19 test, Haskins was the Steelers No. 2 on Sunday against the Lions, behind Mason Rudolph. That makes his pregame demeanor all the more concerning for fans in Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Haskins’ level of preparation and desire to play football have been called into question. His behavior off the field and his lack of leadership ultimately led to his release from the Washington Football Team, less than two years after the NFC East organization drafted him in the first round.

The latest report on Haskins’ pregame antics is doubly concerning considering he might be needed next week against the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s unclear if Roethlisberger will be healthy enough to play next Sunday, leaving Rudolph and Haskins as the team’s only available quarterbacks.

Rudolph wasn’t the reason the Steelers labored their way to a tie with the Lions this past weekend, but he didn’t exactly put the team in a position to win. He went 30-for-50 with 242 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 16-16 ballgame.

If Roethlisberger can’t play next weekend, Mike Tomlin will have his work cut out for him to decide on the team’s starting quarterback.

Given Monday’s report, it’s hard to believe that Haskins will be called upon to be the Steelers QB1 against the Chargers.