Report: How Kenny Pickett Is Performing At Practice So Far
It isn't all sunshine and rainbows to start Kenny Pickett's NFL career.
Pickett, the former Pitt star, Heisman finalist and No. 20 overall pick, is going through a few rookie roadblocks in training camp this week.
During 11 on 11s this Thursday, Pickett began the day with a pick. He got sacked a few play later.
However, he was able to pull things together and make a couple of nice plays with his legs.
"During 11 on 11s Kenny Pickett started off rough with an INT to Chris Steele and getting sacked. But he did rebound with a couple plays to escape the pocket and connect on the run. Working through the rookie growing pains. #Steelers," said Christopher Carter.
No reason to panic at all. It's the first week. Kenny Pickett's a rookie. This is all apart of the process.
Plus, Pickett doesn't have the pressure of starting right away.
Chances are, Mitch Trubisky gets the start in Week 1 and Pickett can study and learn from the sidelines.