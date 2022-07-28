Report: How Kenny Pickett Is Performing At Practice So Far

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It isn't all sunshine and rainbows to start Kenny Pickett's NFL career.

Pickett, the former Pitt star, Heisman finalist and No. 20 overall pick, is going through a few rookie roadblocks in training camp this week.

During 11 on 11s this Thursday, Pickett began the day with a pick. He got sacked a few play later.

However, he was able to pull things together and make a couple of nice plays with his legs.

"During 11 on 11s Kenny Pickett started off rough with an INT to Chris Steele and getting sacked. But he did rebound with a couple plays to escape the pocket and connect on the run. Working through the rookie growing pains. #Steelers," said Christopher Carter.

No reason to panic at all. It's the first week. Kenny Pickett's a rookie. This is all apart of the process.

Plus, Pickett doesn't have the pressure of starting right away.

Chances are, Mitch Trubisky gets the start in Week 1 and Pickett can study and learn from the sidelines.