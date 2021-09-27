Report: Injury Diagnosis For Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers got pummeled in Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But few players left the game as badly off as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver left Sunday’s game with a rib injury, and the diagnosis came back today. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster is considered day-to-day with bruised ribs. Thankfully, all of the tests came back negative.

Day-to-day with bruised ribs is a lot easier to come back from than broken ribs or a punctured lung. It bodes very well for Smith-Schuster’s recovery – and at a critical point in the season too.

Smith-Schuster had three receptions for 25 yards before exiting the game with his injury. The Steelers offense struggled to get points for the remainder of the game.

Injuries and his overall play on the field have been an issue for JuJu Smith-Schuster since his breakout season in 2018.

Since making the Pro Bowl in 2018, Smith-Schuster has averaged less than 50 yards per game and is averaging less than 10 yards per catch.

The Steelers offense as a whole has been uncharacteristically stagnant over the first few weeks of the season. While their defense is currently looking solid, the offense ranks in the bottom 10 for both points and yards.

Pittsburgh need all of the help on offense they can get with the teams coming up on their schedule. They play the Packers in Green Bay next weekend, followed by the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

Hopefully JuJu Smith-Schuster is healthy for all of those games.