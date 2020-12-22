Report: Injury Update For Steelers Tight End Eric Ebron

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron took a big hit by a Bengals defender last night and wound up leaving early from this week’s edition of Monday Night Football as a result.

Monday night’s AFC North clash was one of the most physical games of the season. It seemed a player went down with an injury almost every other play. Ebron was one of those players.

The Steelers tight end was hit hard by Bengals safety Jessie Bates in the second quarter of Monday night’s game. He left the contest as a result, playing just 10 snaps in the game.

Fortunately, it looks like the injury isn’t too serious. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports Ebron’s injury isn’t significant and the expectation is that he’ll return to play for the Steelers when they take on the Colts this upcoming Sunday.

“Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ebron avoided major damage on the play and should be OK to play against the Colts in Week 16,” writes Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

This is a significant update. Eric Ebron appeared to have suffered a much more serious injury Monday night. It’s great to hear he’s healthy and should be able to play this coming Sunday.

The Steelers need Ebron on the field as they look to right the ship. Pittsburgh fell at the hands of the Joe Burrow-less Bengals Monday night.

The once-undefeated Steelers have now lost three straight games with two weeks remaining in the regular season.