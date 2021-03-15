Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster Had Telling Admission To Teammates

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made it clear yesterday that he doesn’t know what the immediate future has in store for him. But one report indicates that he has at least some idea of what will happen.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Smith-Schuster has told teammates privately that he is likely to sign with another team in free agency. Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster has stated openly that he wants to remain a Steeler.

Given his Pro Bowl pedigree and solid numbers even in a down year, Smith-Schuster will probably command a huge sum on the open market. He may not make top-five or even top-10 wide receiver money, but he’ll make a lot more than the $4 million rookie deal he just finished playing on.

This past year Smith-Schuster had 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. The Steelers made the playoffs, where he had another 13 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has told teammates that he's likely to sign elsewhere in free agency, per @MikeGarafolo. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2021

JuJu Smith-Schuster was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After recording 58 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, he nearly doubled his output the following year.

In 2018, Smith-Schuster had 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. For his efforts, he made the Pro Bowl.

But in the two years that followed, injuries and inconsistency on the field would hamper him. The Steelers became reluctant to pay him big money, and showed it by not giving him the franchise tag.

NFL free agency opens on Wednesday. Where do you think JuJu Smith-Schuster will sign?