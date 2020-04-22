There’s Reportedly ‘No Truth’ To JuJu Smith-Schuster Trade Rumor

JuJu Smith-Schuster entered the 2019 season with massive expectations, especially after finishing his second year in the NFL with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries and lackluster play from his quarterbacks prevented him from living up to the hype.

Smith-Schuster had just 42 receptions for 552 yards and three touchdowns this past season. To be fair, the Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2.

With the NFL Draft set for tomorrow, rumors have been swirling about the Steelers potentially moving on from Smith-Schuster. The San Francisco 49ers have been linked to the former USC superstar.

Well, it turns out those rumors don’t have much truth to them. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there are no signs right now that point to Smith-Schuster being on the trade block.

FYI, there is no truth to reports JuJu Smith-Schuster is potentially being made available in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, per source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 22, 2020

San Francisco has a pair of first-round picks in this year’s draft and needs another wideout opposite of Deebo Samuel. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a first-round pick this year because it sent its top selection to Miami for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Nonetheless, the idea that Pittsburgh will just ship off Smith-Schuster when he’s on a fairly cheap salary is hard to believe.

Fortunately for the 49ers, the 2020 draft class is loaded with wide receivers. Kyle Shanahan can find a new toy for his offense on Thursday night, as prospects like CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs should be available when they’re on the clock.