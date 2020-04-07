Report: Steelers GM Proposed Major Change To NFL Draft

Over the weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the 2020 draft will be a virtual experience.

All personnel on each team will be in their own respective homes during the draft. With the challenges facing teams during this draft cycle, one team’s general manager offered an interesting solution.

According to a report from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert suggested teams should receive extra draft picks. Colbert allegedly suggested teams receive three extra draft picks

Because teams can’t meet with draft prospects in person, Colbert thought the extra few draft picks would help decrease the margin of error. Here’s more from Mehta’s report:

Colbert ostensibly suggested the idea because he believes that teams will be prone to more mistakes without the additional evaluation time. Colbert’s stance is that a 10-round draft would widen a club’s margin for error. He declined comment for this story.

The suggestion isn’t surprising, especially coming from the Steelers. Pittsburgh places a premium on in-person interviews before drafting players.

The Steelers also own just six picks in the draft and just one in the first 100 picks.

Pittsburgh doesn’t draft until No. 49 overall and doesn’t have another pick until No. 103 – a third-round compensatory pick.