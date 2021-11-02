Steelers Reportedly Not Trade Making Deadline Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers already made a significant deal before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but they’re not done yet.

On Tuesday morning, the Steelers traded outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He wanted out of the Steel City because he wasn’t receiving much playing time.

With Ingram no longer part of the rotation, the Steelers may look elsewhere for a situational player on defense.

According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers could look to “buy a defensive lineman” to pair next to Cameron Heyward.

“The Steelers are hoping they’re not done today,” Kinkhabwala said. “From what I’ve been told by sources w/ knowledge of the conversations happening, look for the Steelers to buy not sell. And maybe buy a D-Lineman who can help Cam Heyward up front.”

The #Steelers are hoping they’re not done today. From what I’ve been told by sources w/ knowledge of the conversations happening, look for the Steelers to buy not sell. And maybe buy a D-Lineman who can help Cam Heyward up front. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 2, 2021

The Steelers’ current group on defense is pretty loaded, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to add another impact player.

With the AFC North up for grabs, Pittsburgh might be another key player away from potentially being the team to beat in the division.

We’ll see if the Steelers make another trade before the 4 p.m. deadline.