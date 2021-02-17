Report: There Are 2 Clear Favorites For J.J. Watt Right Now

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans released three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt after he asked out of the organization.

In the few days Watt has been a free agent, several teams have shown interest in signing him. Watt himself have been overwhelmed by being a free agent, calling the experience “wild.”

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested there are two landing spots that make the most sense. He named the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

Here’s what he said via 247Sports:

“A lot of teams called but he’ll narrow down the list,” Graziano said. “The first place your mind goes, and the first place JJ Watt’s mind goes is to Pittsburgh where both of his brothers play. But with that salary cap, they may not be able to afford him. The second place your mind goes is to Green Bay because JJ Watt is from Wisconsin. Green Bay is a team that’s won 13 games each of the last two years, played in two-straight NFC Championship games.”

Graziano later suggested that the Packers would make the most sense due to Pittsburgh’s issues with the salary cap heading into the 2021 season.

“Those are the two most prominent possibilities at this point for JJ Watt, with Green Bay probably having the edge for financial reasons,” he said.

Where will Watt land next?