Report: Who Steelers Could Have At Quarterback In 2022

Ben Roethlisberger waves to Steelers fans.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers waves to the crowd after his final game at Heinz Field where he defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Even though the Steelers play on Sunday night against the Chiefs, it’s never too early to think about who will be the new quarterback next season.

Ben Roethlisberger is expected to retire after this season and the only two quarterbacks on the roster for next season are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both are expected to compete for the starting job next season as Rudolph has bided his time the last few years. He also reports that the team is likely to add a quarterback via the NFL Draft, though this class is weaker than last year’s.

Kenny Pickett of Pitt is one to watch but it’s not likely he will be available to the Steelers even if they pick at 19 or lower.

He’s seen as the best quarterback in this year’s class and there will be teams ahead of them who also have questions at quarterback that may take him.

It’s always possible that Pittsburgh goes after Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, but that seems unlikely at this time as well.

This situation will be one to closely monitor since the Steelers have not had to deal with this situation in close to 20 years.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.