Report: Who Steelers Could Have At Quarterback In 2022

Even though the Steelers play on Sunday night against the Chiefs, it’s never too early to think about who will be the new quarterback next season.

Ben Roethlisberger is expected to retire after this season and the only two quarterbacks on the roster for next season are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both are expected to compete for the starting job next season as Rudolph has bided his time the last few years. He also reports that the team is likely to add a quarterback via the NFL Draft, though this class is weaker than last year’s.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Steelers need to find an answer at QB this offseason (https://t.co/FMVdzYpDxs), while #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options (https://t.co/v0CESrBiSz). pic.twitter.com/ZUyUd4npK0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett of Pitt is one to watch but it’s not likely he will be available to the Steelers even if they pick at 19 or lower.

He’s seen as the best quarterback in this year’s class and there will be teams ahead of them who also have questions at quarterback that may take him.

It’s always possible that Pittsburgh goes after Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, but that seems unlikely at this time as well.

This situation will be one to closely monitor since the Steelers have not had to deal with this situation in close to 20 years.