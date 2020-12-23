The Spun

Former Steelers Player Has Honest Comment On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Ben Roethlisberger throws the football for the Steelers.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 02: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to playing against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 02, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger has put together a career worthy of making the Hall of Fame, but it’s fair to wonder if his time in the NFL is running out.

Over the past four games, Roethlisberger has thrown just six touchdowns and five interceptions. Another alarming statistic to point out is that his passer rating is at 74.4 during that four-week span. For comparison’s sake, his passer rating was 101.4 through the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first 10 games.

While it’s certainly possible that Roethlisberger can snap out of this recent funk, one of his former teammates isn’t so sure it’ll happen. Ryan Clark, who spent several years playing safety for the Steelers, didn’t hold back when talking about Roethlisberger this Wednesday morning.

“I don’t see how this team moves forward thinking they can win a Super Bowl with Big Ben playing the way he is, and also with Big Ben costing what he does,” Clark said on Get Up.

Roethlisberger’s cap hit for the 2021 season is set at roughly $41 million, which is way too steep given his current production.

Clark isn’t the only person in the media that believes time is running out for Roethlisberger. On Tuesday, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd said the Roethlisberger era is over in Pittsburgh.

“It’s the elephant in the room,” Cowherd said. “They have to move off this thing. This is a 16-game schedule, and if you’re Pittsburgh, your standards are two or three playoff games after that. This is no longer a 19-game quarterback.”

Roethlisberger could silence his critics with a strong performance on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. However, it won’t be an easy task since Frank Reich’s defense is playing at a high level this season.


