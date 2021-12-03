Ryan Shazier Has Blunt Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar.

A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.

Now even his former teammates are suggesting it’s time for him to hang up his cleats. Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suggested Big Ben doesn’t have what it takes to compete any longer.

In a recent appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki and Tierney” show, Shazier had a harsh message for his former teammate.

“Sometimes the game will tell you when it’s time,” Shazier said. “And I love Ben, but I think next year may be time for him to step away from the game. Ben has been known for being one of those types of quarterbacks who is really tough to bring down, extend the plays, allow his team to make big plays because of how much of an athlete he was. He knew how to change the game. And I feel he’s losing a lot of that.”

Shazier thinks it’s time for Big Ben to call it a career at his point.

“When you can’t play the way you want to play, it gets tough. And sometimes, the game will allow you to leave on your own terms, or the game will tell you when it’s time to leave. And I think it might be getting to that time for Ben to step away.”

It’s difficult to see the Steelers bringing Ben back for another season.