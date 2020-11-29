The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saturday Night Update On Ravens vs. Steelers Game

A closeup of Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh clapping.NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are currently scheduled to play on Tuesday night.

The game, which has been rescheduled twice already – first from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon, then from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night – appears to be hanging in the balance.

Baltimore has a legitimate COVID-19 outbreak within its team and more positive tests are reportedly expected on Sunday. The Ravens are without several key players and have a bunch of positive test results. However, the Tuesday night game remains on as of now.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora shared the update on Saturday night.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that his team would be ready to play.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process,” Harbaugh said this week, “while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

“Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to pay the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”

Stay tuned.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.