Shannon Sharpe Has Blunt Message For JuJu Smith-Schuster

Shannon Sharpe at the NFL Hall Of Fame.DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that Shannon Sharpe isn’t a fan of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s pregame routine.

The FOX Sports 1 personality ripped the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver after what happened on Monday Night Football. Smith-Schuster danced on the Cincinnati Bengals’ midfield logo for a pregame TikTok video. Later in the game, he got rocked – and fumbled – near that same logo.

Social media went crazy over the big hit.

Even the Cincinnati Bengals trolled Smith-Schuster after the play.

Sharpe was roasting Smith-Schuster on social media, too. The former NFL star says the Steelers wide receiver needs to stop with the pregame dancing unless he wants to lose all of his teeth.

“IF* I was the DB that blasted Ju Ju, I would’ve done the dance Ju Ju does on tm logo. He’ll stop or he won’t have teeth soon. Defensive players will make him,” he tweeted.

“Let’s be all the way real, Ju Ju hasn’t balled since AB left. Every man can’t be top dog. AB, got #1 cb and rolled cov now Ju Ju gets that and looks ordinary.”

The Bengals upset the Steelers, 27-17, on Monday night.

Pittsburgh is now 11-3 on the season after starting the season 11-0. The Steelers will look to rebound this weekend against Indianapolis.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.