Shannon Sharpe Has Blunt Message For JuJu Smith-Schuster

It’s safe to say that Shannon Sharpe isn’t a fan of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s pregame routine.

The FOX Sports 1 personality ripped the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver after what happened on Monday Night Football. Smith-Schuster danced on the Cincinnati Bengals’ midfield logo for a pregame TikTok video. Later in the game, he got rocked – and fumbled – near that same logo.

Social media went crazy over the big hit.

Even the Cincinnati Bengals trolled Smith-Schuster after the play.

.@Vonn knocks it out from Pittsburgh TikTok star. WATCH on ESPN pic.twitter.com/n4BNZHcJ0J — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2020

Sharpe was roasting Smith-Schuster on social media, too. The former NFL star says the Steelers wide receiver needs to stop with the pregame dancing unless he wants to lose all of his teeth.

“IF* I was the DB that blasted Ju Ju, I would’ve done the dance Ju Ju does on tm logo. He’ll stop or he won’t have teeth soon. Defensive players will make him,” he tweeted.

“Let’s be all the way real, Ju Ju hasn’t balled since AB left. Every man can’t be top dog. AB, got #1 cb and rolled cov now Ju Ju gets that and looks ordinary.”

IF* I was the DB that blasted Ju Ju, I would’ve done the dance Ju Ju does on tm logo. He’ll stop or he won’t have teeth soon. Defensive players will make him 🛑 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 22, 2020

Let’s be all the way real, Ju Ju hasn’t balled since AB left. Every man can’t be top dog. AB, got #1 cb and rolled cov now Ju Ju gets that and looks ordinary🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/eIskbvtV3l — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 22, 2020

Ju Ju might need a new car. That corvette, corvette isn’t fast enough to get away anymore 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 22, 2020

The Bengals upset the Steelers, 27-17, on Monday night.

Pittsburgh is now 11-3 on the season after starting the season 11-0. The Steelers will look to rebound this weekend against Indianapolis.