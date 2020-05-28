Shirtless Photo Of Steelers RB James Conner Is Going Viral

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner appears to have been spending his quarantine time getting jacked.

Conner, 25, is coming off a somewhat disappointing 2019 season. He played in 10 games, rushing for 464 yards and four touchdowns. Conner added 251 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The former Pitt Panthers star is hoping for more of a breakout year in 2020. He’s clearly been putting in the work to make that happen.

A shirtless photo of a super-jacked Conner is going viral on social media. The Steelers’ running back is looking huge.

Conner is heading into the final year of his contract with the Steelers. He said earlier this month that it would be hard to leave Pittsburgh.

“It would be hard, it would be hard to put another helmet on. Just because of everything and what this city means to me,” Conner said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “The city I played my college ball in, the city I had my life saved in, became healthy. The city I got drafted to, and I want to be able to say the city I brought a championship to.

“It would be hard. I’m Pittsburgh through and through. But like I said, I’m big on my faith, so I’m always going to end up doing and being where I’m supposed to be at through the Lord’s guidance and direction. We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time; I’m staying in the moment.”

If Conner has the kind of season he’s aiming for this fall, the Steelers probably won’t let him get away.