Social Media Post Contradicts Jay Glazer's Mike Tomlin Story

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Michael Strahan, Jay Glazer, Curt Menefee, and Jimmy Johnson attend the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

On Thursday, FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer shared a story that featured a classy gesture from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Glazer said Tomlin invited a group of kids to training camp after seeing them fight in the streets.

"Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour. A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting," Glazer tweeted Thursday. "Mike then spent the next few hours with the kids. Yesterday he invited the same group of kids, who all go to a local community center, to be his guest at practice."

Nearly 24 hours later, Glazer's story about Tomlin is now in question.

A few people on social media said the children Tomlin invited to training camp weren't fighting in the street.

"It wasn't the 'feel good story' you wanted so you turned little black boys into hoodlums who needed reformation," a person tweeted at Glazer. "Explain yourself."

Another person pointed out that Tomlin has a preexisting relationship with the kids from Jasmine Nyree Campus.

The official Facebook account for Jasmine Nyree Campus posted a video of the Sheraden Youth enjoying their field trip at the Steelers' camp this week.

Glazer has not issued a statement on his recent report involving Tomlin.