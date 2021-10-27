Steelers Reportedly Activate Running Back Off Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ ground game should receive a minor boost this Sunday in the form of second-year running back Anthony McFarland.

On Wednesday, the Steelers officially activated McFarland off injured reserve. McFarland was placed on IR prior to the start of the 2021 season due ton a torn MCL he suffered in the preseason.

In his rookie season with the Steelers, McFarland had 113 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards. It’s unclear what his role will be on offense this year, especially with Najee Harris getting the bulk of the carries.

At the very least, McFarland will give Pittsburgh’s offense a player capable of taking some of the pressure off Harris.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shared his thoughts on McFarland’s return on Wednesday. He sounds thrilled to have the Maryland product back in the mix.

“I think he was doing some really good stuff before he got hurt,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “People that have been out here have seen a guy that has got a little burst, a guy that maybe can add a little something extra to this offense.”

It’ll be interesting to see how many touches McFarland receives on Sunday. That is, of course, if he’s active.

The Steelers could reassert themselves in the AFC North title race with a win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.