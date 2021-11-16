The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position.

With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As a result, the Steelers have decided to bring another quarterback into the fold.

Pittsburgh announced on Monday that it signed second-year signal caller James Morgan to the team’s practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Steelers released nosetackle Isaiah Mack.

Morgan, a fourth round pick in 2020 out of FIU, began his NFL career with the New York Jets. After the organization selected Zach Wilson this past April, the 24-year-old was waived.

Morgan then spent two months on the Carolina Panthers practice squad. He was released on Nov. 12, before signing with the Steelers on Monday.

We have placed S Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. We also signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad and released NT Isaiah Mack from the practice squad.https://t.co/MLBKRSnBhn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 15, 2021

Morgan has never played in an NFL game and is likely just a depth piece for head coach Mike Tomlin to use as he sees fit. However, the Steelers current quarterback situation may require the 24-year-old to game-ready as soon as possible.

Over the weekend, Pittsburgh scraped together one of its worst results of the year: a 16-16 tie with the winless Detroit Lions. Backup Mason Rudolph got the start in place of Roethlisberger, who self reported COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday before testing positive shortly after.

Rudolph didn’t lose the Steelers the game on Sunday, but he didn’t really win it either, as evidenced by the result. It’s now been four years of the same for the former third-round pick and it’s become clear that he won’t become much more than a backup in Pittsburgh.

In addition to Rudolph’s uninspiring play, we had a new report today regarding third-stringer Dwayne Haskins. The report indicated that the former Washington Football Team quarterback was checking his phone while warming up on Sunday and throwing a series of “lousy passes.” It’s not the best look for a first-round pick that was released from his old team due to non-football related issues.

To sum up the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation after Week 10: Roethlisberger is still dealing with COVID-19, Rudolph is fresh off of another underwhelming performance and Haskins sounds ill-prepared to take over the starting job.

Pittsburgh will be back in action in Los Angeles on Sunday night.