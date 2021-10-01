Steelers Announce Chase Claypool’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have to battle the Green Bay Packers this Sunday without one of their top playmakers. Earlier this week, Chase Claypool popped up on the injury report with a hamstring issue.

Claypool had nine receptions for 96 yards in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unsurprisingly, he has been highly productive through the first few games for the Steelers.

If the Steelers want to keep up with the Packers in a potential shootout this weekend, they’re going to need Claypool to be active. However, the latest update on the second-year wide receiver is a bit discouraging.

Pittsburgh has officially listed Claypool as questionable for Sunday’s game against Green Bay. Since he suffered the hamstring injury on Thursday, he didn’t participate during Friday’s practice.

Superstar pass rusher TJ Watt and WR Diontae Johnson were full participants and should be good to go for the #Steelers in Green Bay.

WR Chase Claypool, meanwhile, is officially listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/CJCzZ1o40L — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 1, 2021

It’s not all bad news for the Steelers, though. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson don’t have game designations and should be good to go this Sunday. They both missed last weekend’s game against the Bengals.

The Steelers struggled on offense throughout September, but offensive coordinator Matt Canada has preached patience to his players.

“We’re gonna stick with what we’re doing,” Canada said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, that’s not the answer and that’s not the sexy answer but we believe we’re on the right track.”

It’ll be tough for Pittsburgh to get back on the right track if Claypool is inactive this weekend, that’s for sure.