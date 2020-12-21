Steelers Announce Decision On James Conner For Monday Night

It’s no secret the Pittsburgh Steelers just can’t run the football all too well this season. James Conner’s recent injury issues certainly won’t help.

Conner has missed a few practices leading up to the Steelers’ Monday Night Football game this evening. The reason being what’s being described as a quadriceps injury.

The Steelers hoped Conner could play through the injury, as he did in the latter practices of this past week – albeit in limited capacity. But Pittsburgh’s latest update contradicts that hope.

The Steelers have ruled Conner out of tonight’s game. The Pittsburgh passing attack will have to be on fire as the Steelers look to bounce back from two-straight losses.

There’s no doubt this game means plenty to the Cincinnati Bengals. They feel they’re much improved, despite Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury earlier this season.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have lost two straight games after winning their first 11 contests of the season. There’s plenty of blame to go around. The rushing attack has been non-existent. Big Ben has played well, but his receivers are struggling with a case of the drops.

Pittsburgh’s defense is still playing at a high level, but the offense just isn’t putting up enough points. The Steelers haven’t scored more than 19 points in just under a month.

Big Ben and the Steelers have a chance to get back on track this evening when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.