Steelers Announce Playing Status For Minkah Fitzpatrick vs. Bills

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs off the field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Despite some concerns earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will be ready to go this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

On Friday, the Steelers removed Fitzpatrick from their injury report. That's a very strong indication that he'll be active.

Fitzpatrick didn't practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. He was then listed as a limited participant on Thursday.

Fortunately for the Steelers, Fitzpatrick was a full participant during Friday's practice.

Before the 2022 season even started, the Steelers signed Fitzpatrick to a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension.

Fitzpatrick has been excellent this season, racking up 32 tackles, four passes defended and three interceptions.

The Steelers will need a few game-changing plays from Fitzpatrick this Sunday if they want to upset the Bills.

As for the rest of their injury report, Cameron Sutton is listed as questionable and Ahkello Witherspoon has been ruled out. Diontae Johnson has been dealing with a hip injury but he is expected to give it a go.