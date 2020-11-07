Steelers Announce Positive Test Before Sunday’s Cowboys Game

On Saturday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

That news comes as at least half of the league is enduring positive tests this week. Several teams have placed players onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while others have sent members of the coaching staff home.

Pittsburgh remained COVID-19 free until this week. “The Steelers were informed this morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and he has self-quarantined,” the statement read.

“The Steelers are working with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing. We will continue to evaluate the situation and make the appropriate adjustments, as necessary, that best protect out players, coaches and staff members.”

The news comes as the Steelers are set to face off against the undermanned Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Dallas announced it would make yet another change at quarterback for Sunday’s game.

Backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush both received reps in practice this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy gave both an opportunity to land the starting job, but only one could get the start.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Gilbert will get the start this weekend against the Steelers.

With limited NFL experience, Gilbert is in for a tough 60 minutes against one of the best defenses in the league.

Dallas and Pittsburgh kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.