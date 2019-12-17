Steelers Announce Starting QB For Week 16 vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stick with Devlin Hodges for this weekend’s pivotal game against the New York Jets, despite the rookie’s four-interception performance last weekend.

There was some speculation that Mike Tomlin could turn back to Mason Rudolph after Hodges’ poor showing in Sunday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, the veteran head coach opted to go with his “Duck call” one more week.

Hodges has made four starts this season, including each of the last three games. Rudolph, the primary starter for much of this year, will once again serve as Pittsburgh’s backup on Sunday.

After a few days to consider it, #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says they are going with the Duck. Devlin Hodges will start in Week 16. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2019

At 8-6, the Steelers are battling the Tennessee Titans (8-6) for the final playoff spot in the AFC, making this week’s game against the 5-9 Jets a must-win.

Following a road trip to New York, the Steelers will travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens in Week 17. Pittsburgh should be hoping the Ravens have the No. 1 seed locked up at that point and choose to rest Lamar Jackson for much, if not all, of the game.

As for Tennessee, they will host the New Orleans Saints this week before traveling to Houston to take on the Texans in the regular season finale.