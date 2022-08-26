Steelers Announce Starting Quarterback For Final Preseason Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced a starting quarterback for their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Once again, Mitch Trubisky will get to lead the first-team offense.

Trubisky started the first two preseason games for the Steelers. In the preseason opener, he completed 4-of-7 pass attempts for 63 yards and a touchdown.

In the Steelers' second preseason game, Trubisky completed 5-of-8 passes for 60 yards.

A strong performance this Sunday against the Lions could solidify Trubisky's status as the team's Week 1 starter.

Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph have both looked sharp at times during the preseason. Most reports, however, have stated that Trubisky is the favorite to win the starting job.

The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.285 million contract during free agency.

Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, spent the 2021 season as the backup quarterback of the Buffalo Bills. Prior to that stint, he was the starter for the Chicago Bears.

In 57 career appearances, Trubisky has 10,652 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. The North Carolina product also has over 1,000 yards and nine scores on the ground.

The Steelers will kick off their regular season schedule on Sept. 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.