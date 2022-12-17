Steelers Announce Starting Quarterback For Panthers Game

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett will have to wait at least one more week before he returns to action. Moments ago, the Steelers downgraded their rookie quarterback to out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Pickett suffered a concussion last weekend against the Ravens. This is the second time this season that he's been in the league's concussion protocol.

With Pickett officially out for this Sunday, the Steelers have named Mitch Trubisky their starting quarterback.

Trubisky replaced Pickett last week when he got hurt. The former No. 2 pick had 276 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in that game.

Even though Trubisky was the Steelers' starting quarterback earlier this season, the coaching staff didn't immediately hand him the job back this week. He had to split first-team reps in practice with Mason Rudolph.

It'll be interesting to see how the Steelers' receiving corps responds to this decision. Diontae Johnson was openly advocating for Rudolph this week.

"Yeah, I want to see (Rudolph) play,” Johnson said, via Audacy. “I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind, like ‘Dang, when am I going to get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to prepare this week and get ready for Sunday.”

Kickoff for the Panthers-Steelers game is at 1 p.m. ET.