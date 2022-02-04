Steelers Announce Team Interviewed 3 More General Manager Candidates

The Spun

The Pittsburgh Steelers general manager search is coming into focus.

In addition to the Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan interviews, the Steelers have gone outside the organization to interview three other candidates.

Ryan Cowden, Ed Dodds, and JoJo Wooden have been interviewed by Art Rooney II. Cowden is the Titans Vice President of Player Personnel, while Dodds is the Colts assistant general manager.

Wooden is the Chargers Director of Player Personnel.

Rooney may also continue to go outside the organization to interview other candidates, per Ian Rapoport.

Kevin Colbert is set to step down as the general manager after the NFL Draft as he’s been with the team for over two decades.

He’s won two multiple Super Bowls since being a member of the front office and will still oversee the planning for the draft before stepping down.

This is a hire the Steelers have to get right as there’s a lot of change going on within the organization this offseason.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called it a career, plus defensive coordinator Keith Butler stepped away from coaching.

As of right now, the favorite is likely one of Hunt or Khan but Rooney is still doing his due diligence on other candidates.

