Steelers Announce Update On Ben Roethlisberger’s Status

Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t really spent much time on the practice field this season, however, it really hasn’t stopped the two-time Super Bowl champion from performing at a high level.

The Steelers were without Roethlisberger yet again during this Wednesday’s practice, but the latest update on his status is encouraging.

Last week, the Steelers listed Roethlisberger as questionable with a knee injury. Despite not practicing this afternoon, the veteran gunslinger didn’t participate for non-injury reasons. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes this is a strong indication that Roethlisberger’s knee injury has improved.

The #Steelers listed QB Ben Roethlisberger as not practicing today for non-injury reasons, an indication that his ailing knee has improved. Last week, he didn’t practice at all because of that knee, but the injury is now off the report. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2020

Pittsburgh is coming off its first loss of the season, as Roethlisberger and the offense struggled to put up points against Washington’s defense in the second half.

Roethlisberger completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on Monday night. He’s thrown an interception in three straight games, which is a troubling stat for Mike Tomlin’s offense.

Things won’t get any easier for the Steelers this weekend since they’ll face the Bills. It’s imperative that Roethlisberger can keep up with Josh Allen, who had 375 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 13 against the 49ers.

An update on Roethlisberger should be available later this week, but it doesn’t sound like his status for this weekend is in doubt.