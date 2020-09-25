Steelers Announce Week 3 Status For WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster missed multiple practices this week, but it appears the fourth-year wideout is cleared to play this weekend.

The Steelers listed Smith-Schuster as a non-participant during practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury. He made his return to the practice field on Friday and was listed as a full participant.

Pittsburgh hasn’t attached an injury status to Smith-Schuster’s name for this weekend, so he is officially good to go against the Houston Texans.

Smith-Schuster isn’t the only wideout that was on the injury report for Pittsburgh this week. Diontae Johnson is also banged up, but he’ll suit up this Sunday as well.

#Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully today and has no injury status for the game.#HOUvsPIT — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 25, 2020

It’s not surprising to hear that Smith-Schuster will play this weekend. After all, he revealed his game status for Week 3 earlier this week on Instagram.

Smith-Schuster posted a picture on his Instagram story with the caption “Add me on your fantasy team. I’m playing this week.”

The 2019 season was a disappointing one for Smith-Schuster due to the lack of stability at quarterback for the Steelers. Now that Ben Roethlisberger is back in the lineup, the USC product is once again producing at a high level.

In two games this season, Smith-Schuster has 13 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. If he continues to perform at a high level, he’ll receive a lucrative extension this offseason.