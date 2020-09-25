The Spun

Steelers Announce Week 3 Status For WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

A closeup of JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrating a touchdown catch.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a 11 yard touchdown reception in the third quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster missed multiple practices this week, but it appears the fourth-year wideout is cleared to play this weekend.

The Steelers listed Smith-Schuster as a non-participant during practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury. He made his return to the practice field on Friday and was listed as a full participant.

Pittsburgh hasn’t attached an injury status to Smith-Schuster’s name for this weekend, so he is officially good to go against the Houston Texans.

Smith-Schuster isn’t the only wideout that was on the injury report for Pittsburgh this week. Diontae Johnson is also banged up, but he’ll suit up this Sunday as well.

It’s not surprising to hear that Smith-Schuster will play this weekend. After all, he revealed his game status for Week 3 earlier this week on Instagram.

Smith-Schuster posted a picture on his Instagram story with the caption “Add me on your fantasy team. I’m playing this week.”

The 2019 season was a disappointing one for Smith-Schuster due to the lack of stability at quarterback for the Steelers. Now that Ben Roethlisberger is back in the lineup, the USC product is once again producing at a high level.

In two games this season, Smith-Schuster has 13 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. If he continues to perform at a high level, he’ll receive a lucrative extension this offseason.


